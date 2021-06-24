Joshua Cohen: 'The Netanyahus'

As you can hear, today I’ve had many churning feelings. As some of you shared, your ‘babies’ are now grandparents. Okay, so my baby turned a year old yesterday, and I get this feeling that the days of having little ones in our home are rapidly moving onward. This darling boy was our newborn a year ago. I wonder what his life will hold, or even more, what our future generations may face. There is only one place where true peace settles in, and that is when I cry out to God for our little ones and their future families. I then know that God heard, He shares my concern, and He will answer those pleas.