Joshua Cohen: 'The Netanyahus'

By Hosted by Michael Silverblatt
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Cohen speaks about his new book “The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor And Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family.” It’s funny and tragic both at the same time. Cohen wants to make you laugh and then fear that you shouldn’t be laughing. In this story Benzion Netanyahu, historian, crank, madman father of the Netanyahus, is right in all the wrong ways. He and his family land in a Western New York snowbound college town. They trash the home of protagonist Ruben Blum (a pseudo-Harold Bloom), insult him, insult his university, insult the general ideals of American academia, and trash his entire family. A humorous meeting between a zealot and liberalism, an Israeli and an American.

