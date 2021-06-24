Cancel
Daily Deals (6-24-2021)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. The Epic Games Store is giving away two more PC games for free this week: Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo. Amazon, meanwhile, is giving away 7 free PC games to Prime Members, including Batman – The Telltale Series and BFF or Die.

liliputing.com

ElectronicsDigital Trends

65-inch and 55-inch 4K TVs are so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater setup with one of the great 4K TV deals now on offer, especially with all the 4K content that’s being released for your viewing pleasure. If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which are one of the most reliable sources for offers that will be perfect for you no matter your budget.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Electronicswhathifi.com

Best AirPods deals: cheapest UK AirPods prices (July 2021)

If you're in the market for a pair of Apple wireless earbuds, you'll be pleased to know you can still make savings on AirPods as of now, July 2021. The cheapest AirPods price? You can save £40 on the AirPods 2 right now while there is also a £91 saving on the AirPods Max.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get COLMI P8 Smartwatch for $24 (Retail Price $35)

COLMI P8 Smartwatch which generally retails for $35 is now available at a discounted price of $23.93 only at AliExpress. Generally retailing for $35, you can now buy COLMI P8 Smartwatch for $23.93 only at AliExpress. Please note that this offer is applicable to the Black color variant ordered from the China warehouse. This is a limited-stock deal, so place your order asap.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Live Gold's Days Are Numbered

Time is running out for Microsoft's popular Xbox Live Gold service, according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who thinks it may be replaced by a combination of free multiplayer and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. During Episode 2 of his new premium show on Giant Bomb, GrubbSnax, Grubb laid out his reasoning...
MLBIGN

Daily Deals: Xbox Series S Back in Stock, 33% Off 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and More

There are a good variety of deals to kick off Monday. Dell has a low-priced Xbox Series S bundle back in stock, and it's even discounted by a small amount. Walmart is the last vendor to offer 50% off 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Newegg has a killer deal on a Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor. Dell has the best deal on an RTX 3080 equipped prebuilt gaming PC. Office Depot has a price drop on the best wireless gaming headset that SteelSeries has to offer. These deals and more below.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Razer Barracuda X review: Multi-device gamers rejoice at this go-anywhere $99 headset

There are plenty of headphone options these days, but they usually fall into best PC gaming headsets, or best Xbox gaming headsets, with few spanning all your devices. The new $99 Barracuda X does that by trading Bluetooth for a universal Type-C 2.4Ghz dongle that you can use on any Android phone, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Windows PC. It's plug-and-play, low-latency, and the headset is something you won't mind wearing in public.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Xbox sale update: This week’s new digital game deals

Save up to 90% with this week’s new Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S digital game discounts. Our picks from this week’s Xbox Deals with Gold include MegaCrit’s acclaimed roguelike deck builder Slay the Spire and the underrated 3D action-adventure game Effie. We’d also say that it’s not too late...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Looking POWERFUL, iPad Mini 6 Details & more! (video)

Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro, headphones and more devices are on sale today. Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with some fresh deals. Starting with Apple’s M1 iPad Pro which is 50 dollars off on Amazon, meaning it starts at 750 bucks for the 11-inch variant. The latest iPad Air is now getting a 60 dollar discount, so you can get it for 539 bucks. If you’re into really expensive headphones for some reason, Cupertino’s AirPods Max are now getting a much needed 72 dollar discount, leaving those at 478 and by the way I think this is their all-time low. If you want True Wireless Earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are 10 bucks off, leaving them at 83 in Cosmic Black. If you want a Smart Speaker, Amazon currently has a bundle where you get the latest Echo Dot along with a 4-Pack of Tile Mates for 80 dollars, meaning you save 40 dollars in the process. Finally, the Galaxy S21+ continues to be a great deal at 200 dollars off, leaving it at 799. We have more deals on other iPads, Sony headphones and more, in the links in the description.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Apple TV 4K HDR 32GB Media Player w/ Siri Remote $119.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the previous gen Apple TV 4K HDR 32GB Media Streaming Device for a low $119.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. Save 33% off the list price. 802.11AC WiFi w/ MIMO + Bluetooth v4, Gigabit Ethernet. 4K Ultra High Definiton HDR...
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Latest Updates For Target, Walmart, Best Buy, And More

The Xbox Series X remains in high demand, and while it's been a slower period for restocks recently, we do expect to see stock at online retailers pick back up in the coming weeks. Target is one to keep your eyes on, as the store is now dropping Xbox Series X stock online every morning--the caveat here is that stock is extremely limited and available based on your local store. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X All Access bundles continue to be a great option as well, as they tend to stick around much longer than standalone consoles--these are a great deal if you're someone who'd be paying for Game Pass Ultimate regardless. Microsoft's own Console Purchase Pilot program offers another way to get your hands on the Xbox Series X, but there's no word on when the next wave of Xbox Insiders will be invited to buy a Series X.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard heavily discounted at Amazon

Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $30.80 on the purchase of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard. The gaming keyboard is now available at a price point of $69.19, down from $99.99 — that’s a straight $30.80 discount if you do the math. You can check out the specs of the key specifications of the Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard below.
Cell PhonesIGN

Razer Barracuda X - Review

The $99 Razer Barracuda X is the company’s latest budget wireless offering, and knowing the stiff competition in that price bracket, Razer has wisely opted to make it a multi-purpose device. The Barracuda X - thanks to its nifty USB-C dongle - will connect with your PC, mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation consoles right out of the box. It also has a 3.5mm jack if you have devices that still support it.
TechnologyLiliputing

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet is now available for $110

Lenovo’s latest entry-level Android tablet is now available. The Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) is a 7 inch tablet with an IPS touchscreen display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’s not exactly a high-performance machine, but it does have a few nice features including an all-metal case, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Unlike some other budget tablets, it also ships with Android 11 Go Edition software, complete with support for the Google Play Store. The new Lenovo Tab M7 is available from Lenovo.com for $110.

