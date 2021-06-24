Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blxst Strives to Have the Work Ethic of Michael Jordan in His ABCs

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the new generation of rising artists from the West Coast is 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, a hip-hop superhero coming in to save the day with his revered sing-song rap style. His 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its accompanying deluxe edition have earned the South Central, Los Angeles native much respect as a newcomer in the game. The 25-year-old artist, who raps, sings and produces, already proudly proclaimed that he's willing to carry the torch for L.A. to uphold the city's legacy like Nipsey Hussle did. Now, Blxst, with a proverbial cape at his back, is soaring into the game, knocking out any obstacle in his path. He brings that same vibe to his version of XXL's ABCs.

www.xxlmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Tyga
Person
Donell Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abcs#Basketball#Nba#The Donell Jones#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
B106

Blxst Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Blxst prides himself on being a triple threat. The 25-year-old West Coast native raps, sings and produces. That three-headed creative energy is best showcased on his 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its deluxe version. While artists that came before him have mastered those similar crafts, Blxst is doing it his own way. He makes the kind of breezy music that feels like it's soaked in sunshine—perfect for the ride, getting in the zone inside at home or outside in these streets this summer. Listen to "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and "Overrated" to get familiar. Wearing the artist and producer hat simultaneously could mean one area is lacking, but that's not the case for this 2021 XXL Freshman. He's learned from some of the best, which he pays homage to in his list of top five favorite rappers.
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Last Dance’s Director Recalled The First Time He Met Michael Jordan, And I Have Chills

Although it was released over a year ago, ESPN’s The Last Dance is still finding its way into discussions among sports fans. The docuseries received acclaim from both critics and the general public for the way in which it analyzed the final championship run of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. It was a lengthy process, but director Jason Hehir and his team ultimately managed to pull it off, even after the series’ release date was pushed up. Like many people, Hehir himself is a fan of sports and of Jordan so, as you’d expect, meeting the hall of famer for the first time to discuss the doc was a major (and daunting) experience that was enough to give one chills.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

There’s 1 Main Rule When Playing Golf With Michael Jordan

For the past few decades, the sports world has heard plenty of stories about Michael Jordan on the hardwood. Earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed what the six-time champion is like on the golf course. During an appearance on GOLF’s “Subpar” podcast, Kidd discussed which current...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Who Would Be The GOAT If Michael Jordan And LeBron James Never Played In The NBA?

The duo of Michael Jordan and LeBron James have already cemented themselves in the game’s pinnacle of all-time greats. The impact of these two legends has contributed to the advancement of the game and affected the next generation of basketball hoopers throughout the years. When it comes to the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversations, it can’t be held without them.
SportsSpringfield Business Journal

Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky invest in sports streaming service

Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky are among investors in Buzzer, a live-sports streaming service. The company raised $20 million in a funding round from Jordan, Gretzky, venture capital firms and other former franchise owners and athletes. Buzzer’s app aggregates streaming rights to allow users to tune in to live games...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Michael Jordan reveals his new goals for Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan has incredibly lofty expectations for Bubba Wallace on the NASCAR track. After getting his first top-five finish of the year, Bubba Wallace now faces unrealistic expectations from 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan for the rest of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. Wallace finished fifth at Pocono over the...
NBAchatsports.com

Scottie Pippen slams Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls, National Basketball Association, Steve Kerr, John Stockton, New York Knicks, Kobe Bryant. Scottie Pippen hasn’t been afraid to share his thoughts on a variety of topics surrounding the NBA lately. In an extensive interview with GQ, published last week, Pippen characterized former...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Answers If He Is The Greatest Player Of All Time: 'False.'

Michael Jordan has addressed the GOAT debate several times, favoring other players and showing huge respect for them. The Chicago Bulls legend was considered a God on earth, and that should tell you how special this man was during his active days. Nevertheless, when people asked him about the greatest...
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death. Nipsey passed away in March of 2019 after getting murdered outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles. What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?. Indian Red Boy,...
NBACrain's Chicago Business

Michael Jordan, other stars sink millions into live sports streaming

(Bloomberg) — Buzzer, a live-sports streaming service, has raised $20 million in funding from venture capital firms and a group of current and former franchise owners and athletes, including Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. Sapphire Sport and Canaan Partners led the round, which is set to be announced Wednesday. More...
NBAhypefresh.co

Buzzer attracts Michael Jordan, Gretzky, & Mahomes

Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, & More invest in Buzzer App. Athlete investors pool around Buzzer App. Sports app has all the buzz as prolific athletes begin investing their money into the sports app. The app includes live update notifications and access to live content through micropayments. The app hopes to attract the young audience. A younger audience is used to micropayments due to video games and more. Another big audience for the app will be those who engage in sports betting. Gamblers can tune into live content for a small window to grab an update or info that could alter their betting habits.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Drake Says Certified Lover Boy Album Is Being Mixed

Drake SZN is almost upon us. Drizzy's new Certified Lover Boy album still doesn't have a solid release date, but the OVO head honcho keeps hinting that the album will be coming sooner than later. In his most recent revelation about the project, Drake said he is finished recording and CLB is in the mixing stages. On Friday (July 9), Drake was a guest on Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show, where he chopped it up with hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel. In response to one of the hosts saying his daughter wanted to hear new Drake music, the Canadian rap star responded, "You know, Uncle Drake's on his way back home to mix the album so she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way."

Comments / 0

Community Policy