9-Year-Old White Girl Goes Viral Scolding Her School About Black Lives Matter Posters

(CNN) — More than a year after the pivotal moment where millions of Americans witnessed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of those charged with the responsibility to serve and protect -- and about two weeks after the salutary news that his killer would pay with a 22.5 year prison sentence -- it seems like a good moment to assess what progress, if any, has been made in the social and professional advancement of Black Americans. Unfortunately (but not perhaps unsurprisingly) there are lately troubling new examples that that progress is haltingly slow.