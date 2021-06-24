Cancel
POTUS

9-Year-Old White Girl Goes Viral Scolding Her School About Black Lives Matter Posters

By Jeroslyn Johnson
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 9-year-old white girl turned into a viral sensation this week with her passionate speech against all the Black Lives Matter posters on display inside of her school. While Black lives do matter, the girl, who is only identified as Novalee, complained to her Minnesota school board about the Black Lives Matter posters staying up despite her school’s “no politics” policy, NY Post reports.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

