Since its debut in 1943, IKEA has been a pioneer. At that time, its founder, Ingvar Kamprad, was only 17 years old. He started the company with a small sum of money that his dad rewarded him for doing well in school. He chose the name IKEA as an abbreviation of Ingvar Kamprad from Elmtaryd (the family farm), Agunnaryd (the nearby village, located in southern Sweden). The rest is history.