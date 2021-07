In 1998, if you wanted to watch Netflix, you had to rent a DVD then wait for the company to physically mail it to you. The service probably didn’t have exactly what you wanted, and you had to wait days to receive it. Still, it was ever-so-slightly more convenient than driving to the local “movie store” (we seriously called them that.) A few years later, the billion-dollar monolith Blockbuster was chasing Netflix’s crumbs.