Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Teardown’ is adding scary new robots to frustrate heists

By Andy Brown
NME
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent Twitter post, game developer Dennis Gustafsson has shared a clip showing off some new robots designed to chase players across the map in Teardown. The clip shows a player utilising the interactive environment of Teardown to flee from a pursuing robot. The video (spotted by PC Gamer)...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teardown#Robots#Tuxedolabs#Steam Early Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

New soft robot has optimized swimming properties

Researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design have combined two different approaches to create an integrated workflow to develop novel automated processes for designing and fabricating custom soft robots. The method the team developed can be applied to other kinds of soft robots allowing mechanical properties to be tailored in an easy and accessible manner. Soft robots are a major area of study all around the world because the soft robots are particularly good at working in environments with humans and are more flexible.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

New Teardown difficulty options let you unlock everything at once

Teardown developer Tuxedo Labs has released a neat update for the game, introducing accessibility and difficulty options. The explosive heist game has added six new options which can make the game easier or more difficult. "We have done our best to balance the difficulty in Teardown to what we think is an appropriate level of challenge," the options page reads. "If you think the game is too hard, too easy, or just want a more relaxed experience, you can make adjustments here."
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ragnarock Receives Release Date For Oculus & Steam VR

Indie developer and publisher WanadevStudio revealed the release date for Ragnarock as the game comes to both Steam VR and Oculus. The VR rhythm game that will have you rocking out in the age of the Vikings will be released on both platforms on July 16th, 2021. The title has been in Early Access for a minute now and has been getting some cool attention for the gameplay and music. Now you can experience it yourself next week. You can read up more about the game here with the latest trailer.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Curved Space Review – I Needed Less Story & More Gameplay

Curved Space is an interesting twin-stick shooter game experimenting with gravity and orientation. The layout of the levels is where all the sauce is at. Always taking place on small asteroids or space stations, you can go upside down and downside up just by driving off the “edge”, where your vehicle will simply reorientate itself to the new floor. With a slew of weaponry that is also affected by the environment, the game’s mechanics are simple but fun.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Witcher 3’s next-gen version will include DLC based on the Netflix show

The Witcher 3’s next-gen console update will include DLC items inspired by the live-action Netflix series. During a live-streamed event held on Friday, developer CD Projekt Red reiterated that the PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S version of Wild Hunt is still planned for release this year, and will be available as a free upgrade for owners of the last-gen version.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Abandoned PS5 Trailer App Required To Experience 4K Visuals, 3D audio & DualSense Features in Real-time; Launches on August 10th

The Abandoned PS5 trailer app will launch on August 10th and will be required to experience the next-gen features of the game's trailers in real-time. Blue Box Games’ upcoming cinematic, first-person horror survival shooter remains shrouded in mystery. The title was officially announced back in April of this year, and although the Dutch development studio already debunked rumors about Hideo Kojima’s involvement with the project, many still believe that the title has something to do with Silent Hill. Whether there's truth to any of the recent rumors about the Dutch studio and its game remains to be seen, but it sure did attract some attention from the industry.
Video GamesKotaku

Fallout: New Vegas

Here’s Star Wars: Open Worlds, a modding project currently being worked on that hopes to transform 2010's Fallout: New Vegas into a big Star Wars adventure spanning multiple planets. Via Eurogamer, most of the work currently involves just two developers, with the plot is summed up as:. Abducted by slavers...
Video Gameskfgo.com

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

(Reuters) – “Cyberpunk 2077”, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform. The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut...
Video GamesNME

Android 12 update will let owners play games as they download

Google has revealed that some games can be played whilst they download, as a part of the upcoming Android 12 update. According to Google, the update will be “seeing games being ready to open at least 2 times faster” (thanks, The Verge). The feature to play games whilst they download is part of the Play Asset Delivery (PAD) system, and if games use this system, developers will not even need to do anything to enable it once enabled.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Grounded Update 0.10.1 Fixes Problems with Pets

Obsidian Entertainment has launched Grounded Update 0.10.1 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in order to fix a number of issues with the new "pets" feature that was recently added to the game. Grounded is an open-world survival crafting game created by Obsidian Entertainment. You need to stand...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Imagine Earth space city builder and strategy game launches on Xbox

Jens Isensee, Creative Lead at game developers Serious Bros has taken to the official Xbox news site this week to announce the launch of its new Imagine Earth game on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC via Steam and Humble. Offering gamers a city building and economic strategy game which includes resource management and ecological survival on global planets. Check out the trailer below to learn more.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

The Witcher 3 upgrade coming with free DLC

Witchercon revealed many interesting bits of news for the fans but those looking for more gaming through Geralt's adventures will still have to go back to the good old The Witcher 3 . That said, this game had news of its own. The game's official Twitter account teased the cover...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are We Getting Bloodborne On The PlayStation 5 & PC?

Either you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have become such a massive hit within the video game industry. These games bring out a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Blue Box Game Studios Announce Abandoned Trailers App Release Date

It’s been probably the most bizarre gaming story of the year thus far: A small indie studio announced their upcoming horror game with a brief, cryptic trailer that showed off a few of the locations to be featured. What followed was an internet storm, turning what was a simple game release into a deep conspiracy involving PSN trophies, Turkish translations and the alleged mastermind himself, Hideo Kojima. It seems that the mystery surrounding Blue Box will soon be solved, as the first full trailer for Abandoned is due to launch in the next few weeks.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The next Minecraft Dungeons DLC and Ultimate Edition launch July 28

After touring through jungles, oceans, mountains, winter itself, and the Nether, Minecraft Dungeons is at last heading to The End. The next DLC for Mojang's Diablo-like Minecraft spinoff is taking players to the final dimension this month alongside another free update. They've also revealed an Ultimate Edition of the game which will be available the same day, bundling the game with all six of its DLCs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy