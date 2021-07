Cedric Mullins’ bid to represent the Orioles in a starting role at the All-Star Game continues after finalists were announced on Sunday. On Sunday, Major League Baseball announced its finalists for phase two of fan voting, which determines who will start at each position for the American League and National League during the year’s All-Star Game. With phase one, each infield position and designated hitter were decidedly zeroed in on just three players who fans will be able to vote into the starting job, as well nine total outfielders. The only player to make the cut for the Baltimore Orioles was the 26-year-old outfielder, Cedric Mullins.