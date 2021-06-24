‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ leads Amazon Prime Gaming for July

A new month means new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime. And, as usual, we've put them all into this handy list for you. As far as July movie nights go, you're all set – there's new Chris Pratt-led sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War arriving at the beginning of the month, as well as some older classics like Alien and Rear Window. Across the pond, UK viewers can enjoy an Indy marathon towards the end of the month – that's right, you can watch all the Indiana Jones movies, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.