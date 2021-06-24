Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ leads Amazon Prime Gaming for July

By Matthew Forde
NME
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has revealed what games will be available to claim for free for those subscribed to its Prime Gaming service – including, Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within. Released from August 2017 to March 2018, the five-part episodic adventure received positive reviews on debut, with the game highlighting detective work as the focal point. This is actually the second season of Telltale’s Batman, with the first available to download through Prime Gaming until July 1.

www.nme.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Puzzle Game#Amazon Prime Gaming#Telltale#Portal Dogs#Grand Theft Auto Online#Gotham Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Amazon Prime in July 2021: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

A new month means new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime. And, as usual, we've put them all into this handy list for you. As far as July movie nights go, you're all set – there's new Chris Pratt-led sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War arriving at the beginning of the month, as well as some older classics like Alien and Rear Window. Across the pond, UK viewers can enjoy an Indy marathon towards the end of the month – that's right, you can watch all the Indiana Jones movies, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

10 things to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in July 2021

Summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, but you shouldn't think that the world's leading streamers are taking a vacation from releasing new content. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other big platforms are set to bring some of the year's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows into your homes in July 2021. There'll be something for everyone, then, if you need a break from topping up your tan.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

“The Tomorrow War” Watch Online Free On Amazon Prime

The leading star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt is back with another exciting movie. This time with an action-packed punch, “The Tomorrow War”. The movie is already out on Amazon Prime. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription scroll down to know how you can watch the movie for free.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Amazon Prime's The Boys Could be Getting an R-Rated Video Game

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of the hit superhero series The Boys have been itching to get themselves new content from the Amazon Prime show but unfortunately, we may have to wait a little longer before Season 3 premieres on the streaming service. While the official release date has yet to be confirmed, it's looking very likely that The Boys Season 3 will drop sometime in 2022.
TV Seriesneworleanssun.com

'The Wheel Of Time' set to release on Amazon Prime

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): After back-to-back crowd-puller releases, Amazon Studios has once again piqued the interests of cinephiles by unveiling an intriguing motion poster for Rosamund Pike-starrer fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time'. Based on Robert Jordan's 'The Wheel of Time' fantasy novel series, the Amazon Studios series is...
ComicsSiliconera

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Neon Genesis Evangelion fans located outside Japan will finally have an official way to watch the film, via Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service announced it will handle the global release of the Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. The release date for what is now creator Hideaki Anno’s highest-grossing work is set for August 13, 2021. The announcement was accompanied by a Twitter post featuring the first major trailer for the film, which was backed by Hikaru Utada’s song “One Last Kiss.”
Video GamesGamespot

Amazon Prime Members Get Free Classic LucasArts Games This Summer

Prime Gaming is sweetening the pot of freebies this summer by giving away some classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games to Amazon Prime members. For the next three months, one LucasArts game will be added to the Prime Gaming lineup. July's free LucasArts game is The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, and it's available to claim now. It will be joined by Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis in August and Sam & Max: Hit the Road in September.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021, Including ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’

This month on Amazon Prime Video, two young women between the world wars, hunt for the ideal husband in “The Pursuit of Love”. One craves passion (Lily James “Rebecca”), while the other, her cousin Fanny (Emily Beecham “Cruella”), settles for a steady love devoid of romance. As politics split England, their personal choices raise crucial questions about love, sex, and freedom.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

A Quiet Place Part II coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July

Amazon has announced that Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II will release on its Prime Video streaming service in Canada on July 13th. David Friend, the Canadian Press‘ entertainment reporter, confirmed the news on Twitter. The horror sequel opened in Canadian theatres on May 28th without any streaming option. This...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Here are the games coming to Amazon Luna+ in July 2021!

Amazon Luna, the game streaming service offered by Amazon, presents pretty much the same kind of subscription value as the likes of Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Luna is a streaming service that lets you subscribe to different “channels,” each with a unique library of games you can stream. The platform’s main channel (and the only one of two at the moment), is Luna+.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the on Amazon Prime ASAP

The joy of any classic Twilight Zone episode lies in how monumental its signature twist often is. Not only does the episode’s main character transform, but the entire world around them usually shifts in significant ways. Conveniently, these world-changing events are often so massive they can be easily shot on a low budget: a world that suddenly has no people, for example, or one infected with unseen evil.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bandai Namco Reveals Tales Of Arise's Opening Cinematic

Bandai Namco released a brand new video this week for Tales Of Arise, as we get a look at the game's opening cinematic scene for fun. This is basically anime fun as they show off every character in the game that they can along with a bit of action and give you a sense of how the world looks. But like a lot of opening cinematics, it doesn't really reveal anything about the game more than we already know at this point. So if you're coming it for spoilers, you're a little out of luck. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on September 10th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy