‘Batman: The Enemy Within’ leads Amazon Prime Gaming for July
Amazon has revealed what games will be available to claim for free for those subscribed to its Prime Gaming service – including, Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within. Released from August 2017 to March 2018, the five-part episodic adventure received positive reviews on debut, with the game highlighting detective work as the focal point. This is actually the second season of Telltale’s Batman, with the first available to download through Prime Gaming until July 1.www.nme.com