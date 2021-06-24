‘Sonic Mania’ and ‘Horizon Chase Turbo’ are free on the Epic Games Store

There's no better time to dive into a ranking of the best Forza games right now. With Forza Horizon 5 looking drop dead gorgeous, it’s surely time to take a look back over the entire Forza series and try to put the multitude of Motorsport and Horizon releases in order of greatness. That’s much easier said than done, and of course, some classics have had to be left out. But while the original Forza Motorsport will always hold a special place in our hearts for bringing serious sim racing to Xbox, there’s no way we’d play it over this lot. And for the record, we haven’t forgotten about Forza Street (though we wish we could). So let’s go! The top 10 best Forza titles so far: