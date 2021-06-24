Cancel
‘Sonic Mania’ and ‘Horizon Chase Turbo’ are free on the Epic Games Store

By Andy Brown
NME
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today (June 24), Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo are both free to download on the Epic Games Store until 4pm on July 1. As part of their deal to offer free games every week, Epic Games has announced that both Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free to keep if you download them through the Epic Games Store platform this week.

