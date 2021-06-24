Cancel
Ken Jeong Reveals the Impact of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ on the Asian American Community

By Samantha Agate
talentrecap.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong is currently in London filming The Pentaverate. This Netflix limited series stars Mike Myers and Keegan-Michael Key. While he couldn’t give away much about the show, he said that he is “having a blast” when he joined Today with Hoda & Jenna. Jeong credits Myers as one of his role models and heroes. He also revealed the impact Crazy Rich Asians has had on the future of Asian American’s in comedy. He said the movie has a cast full of role models for his twin daughters.

