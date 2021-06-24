3 Financial Moves to Help Your Mental Health in Times of Financial Burden

Mental health is at the root of your overall wellbeing. The state of your mental health affects more than just your mood—anxiety, stress, and depression affect the way you communicate and relate to others as well. Your emotional health can affect your relationships, the way you perceive the actions of others, and even the choices you make about your physical health. There has been a stigma around mental wellness that prevented many people from getting the help they need, although millions of people in the United States struggle with their mental care.