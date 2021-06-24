Mandated $15 minimum wage for city contractors speeds toward passage
The City Council’s economic development committee advanced an ordinance on Thursday to force city contractors and recipients of city grants or other financial assistance to pay their workers $15 an hour by 2023. The ordinance still needs to be approved by the full council, but all seven council members signed on as co-authors, giving it a clear runway to passage. That vote is expected to happen on Thursday, July 1.thelensnola.org
