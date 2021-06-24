Ryan Bingham Covering Guy Clarke’s Iconic Tune “L.A. Freeway” Is Good For The Soul

Ryan Bingham has one of the most gritty and unique voices in country music.

But, he’s also known to do a cover or two on Instagram every now and then of some of his favorite country songs by other artists.

Recently, he posted his version of Guy Clarke’s iconic song “L.A. Freeway,” which comes off of Guy’s 1975 debut album Old No. 1.

It’s been covered numerous times over the years by many different artists like Steve Earle and Jerry Jeff Walker. Guy penned the song himself, and let me tell you what, Ryan’s version is good for the soul.

He posted the video on his Instagram with the caption:

“Hey everybody! I’m getting warmed up to play for ya this weekend! Here’s a little Guy Clark tune to get ya through the day.. ‘LA Freeway.’”

And the original:

Goodness gracious, it’s such a beautiful song. It’s not all that far-fetched to imagine Ryan writing it himself the way he sings it.

