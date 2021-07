For all the people with hands in the success of the Seattle Sounders since they first began play in 1974, few could claim quite the level of involvement as Jimmy Gabriel. The Scottish defensive midfielder came to the Sounders as a player/assistant coach in their first NASL season with an impressive resume that included lengthy stops in Everton and Southampton. He would eventually have some direct connection to virtually every high-level soccer team that has played in the region and is considered a mentor by just every important figure involved the local soccer scene has ever produced.