Great League Remix has returned to Pokémon GO, this time with some new rules for players to follow. Here's what you need to know. Pokémon GO's Great League is one of three in which players can compete against one another. It's positioned as the easiest league in which to compete, capping the maximum CP per Pokémon at 1,500. The other two leagues, Ultra League and Master League, have a 2,500 CP cap and no cap at all, respectively.