Bristol offering StoryWalks for families
BRISTOL — Walking through the Bristol woods this summer, hikers may find themselves straying into a story. In a collaboration between the Bristol Recreation Club and the Lawrence Memorial Library called Bristol StoryWalk, four different children’s books will accompany explorers along various sections of the Bristol Trail Network (BTN) throughout the summer. Bristol Recreation Club intern Jenny Sogin will lead weekly guided walks through each tale.addisonindependent.com
Comments / 0