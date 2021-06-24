Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, VT

Bristol offering StoryWalks for families

Addison Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — Walking through the Bristol woods this summer, hikers may find themselves straying into a story. In a collaboration between the Bristol Recreation Club and the Lawrence Memorial Library called Bristol StoryWalk, four different children’s books will accompany explorers along various sections of the Bristol Trail Network (BTN) throughout the summer. Bristol Recreation Club intern Jenny Sogin will lead weekly guided walks through each tale.

addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Middlebury, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Intern#Bristol Storywalk#The Bristol Trail Network#The University Of Vermont#Lawrence Children#Btn#The Storywalk Project#Kellogg Hubbard Library#Animals#Lawrencelibraryvt Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy