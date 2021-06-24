Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq and S&P 500 scale new peaks; Dow rallies

By Devik Jain Noel Randewich
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSx6Y_0aeOjxxF00
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

After the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus, investors have been banking on an infrastructure agreement that could steer the next leg of the recovery for the world's largest economy. read more

Caterpillar (CAT.N) jumped 3.4% and Boeing (BA.N) rallied 2.2%, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"In the short term, I think there will be some 'buy the rumor and sell the news' in materials and industrials, but as we start to see more details come out about how the money will be spent, I think we will get a continued benefit," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose 5% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing. read more

Mega-caps Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) gained between 0.4% and 1.3% and were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but were still higher than the 380,000 that economists had forecast. read more

The Commerce Department said the economy grew at a 6.4% rate last quarter, unrevised from the estimate published in May.

So far this month, the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) has gained almost 4%, outperforming the value index's (.IVX) 2% drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.04% at 34,225.35 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.66% to 4,269.79.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.72% to 14,374.56.

The S&P 500 technology (.SPLRCT), healthcare (.SPXHC) and communication services (.SPLRCL) sector indexes hit record highs.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) jumped almost 8% after the drugmaker said it would apply for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval for its experimental Alzheimer's drug this year. read more

In response, Biogen Inc (BIIB.O), which received a controversial approval for its Alzheimer's drug aducanumab earlier this month, dropped almost 6%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) rose 2.8% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the casino operator's stock to "buy" from "hold."

Accenture Plc (ACN.N) gained 2% after the IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 22 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Tesla Inc#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Senate#Caterpillar#Boeing#Indexiq#Spacex#Starlink#Mega#Netflix Inc#Nflx O#Facebook Inc#The Labor Department#The Commerce Department#Igx#Ivx#Dji#Ixic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Goods and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.35%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.21%.
Stockskfgo.com

Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data. The three major U.S. stock indexes notched record...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Turns Higher, Nasdaq Sets Record as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

Stocks were higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.13%, to 34,914, the S&P 500 gained 0.03% and the Nasdaq rose 0.06% and set an all-time intraday high.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit New Highs; Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Rise Ahead Of Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's market after shaking off losses from the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also closed higher after moving off intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite turned positive later in the day and lagged the major indexes in terms of gains. All three indexes notched a new intraday or closing all-time high.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq continue to trade at record highs

Investors are not worried that the U.S. economy could be hit by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the corona. The focus of investors will turn on the second-quarter earnings season. The U.S. will release June inflation figures and the usual employment-related numbers this week. The three major U.S. stock indexes...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42. The SPDR Dow Jones...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

Global stocks rose Monday, with Wall Street hitting new records as investors waited for corporate results and economic data later in the week. All three major US indices ended at records, reflecting how optimism over the economic recovery has offset worries about inflation and the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Dow finished just shy of 35,000 points.
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise as Dow finishes just shy of 35,000-point perch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. equities advanced on Monday with the 30-stock index ending just shy of the 35,000-point threshold, as investors awaited earnings reports and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,996.18. The S&P 500 added 15.08 points, or...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite opens at record high but S&P 500 and Dow struggle to add to all-time highs

U.S. stock indexes traded mixed Monday morning, with the Nasdaq Composite Index establishing a fresh intraday record high near the session's open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were pulling back from their all-time highs. Investors were awaiting the start of earnings season, semiannual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell beginning Wednesday and a batch of economic reports throughout the week. The Dow was down 0.2% at 34,801, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,367, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% at 14,738, after touching a record intraday high at 14,761.08.
StocksPosted by
UPI News

Dow Jones rises to near 35,000; S&P and Nasdaq hit intraday highs

July 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near 35,000 as some big-name stocks turned in strong performances ahead of second quarter earnings reports. The blue-chip index gained 126.02 points, or 0.36%, to 34,996.18 at the end of trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.21% as both indexes hit intraday highs.
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow, S&P, Nasdaq hit records ahead of bank earnings Tuesday

U.S. stocks rose across the board as investors position themselves ahead of key inflation data and earnings from the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, both due Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 130 points or 0.37%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.35% and 0.21%, respectively. All three of the major averages closed at fresh record highs.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:30...
StocksForbes

Is Stock Market Risk Increasing?

Last week almost ended poorly for the markets, after heavy selling last Thursday. On Thursday at 10 AM ET, advance/decline data showed there were 369 advancing issues and 2684 declining issues on the NYSE. The volume data was similarly one-sided, with 90% of the volume on the downside. The major...

Comments / 1

Community Policy