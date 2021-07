Battlefield 2042 developer DICE LA revealed that it has changed its name to Ripple Effect Studios. The company made the announcement on its official Twitter account, which has already been updated to reflect the change in name. According to a blog post published on the Electronic Arts website, the name change is meant to show that the studio has its own culture and "way of doing things" separate from DICE. The studio will still be managed by Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella. On EA's website, Zampella spoke highly of the team, while encouraging new talent to consider joining Ripple Effect.