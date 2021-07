Paullina, Iowa — A Paullina woman said her husband didn’t believe her when she called to tell him about her $30,000 lottery win. The Iowa Lottery says 62-year-old Leslie Williams of Paullina says when she called him and told him, “He’s like ‘Yeah, right!’” She says her husband still didn’t believe her and said things like “You’re pulling my leg and “You’re joking, right?” Williams said she assured him this was indeed real.