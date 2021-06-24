Cancel
Delran, NJ

Delran NJ Native Carli Lloyd Going for More Soccer Gold at 2021 Summer Olympics

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
 19 days ago
South Jersey's own Carli Lloyd has been selected to join the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team, ready to make her state and country proud (again!) by bringing home more gold. I cannot wait to watch Carli compete in Tokyo in a few weeks. The fact that the Delran native was selected for to join the team coming off knee surgery (and at 38-years-old; she'll turn 39 just before the Olympic games get underway) makes it even more exciting.

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

