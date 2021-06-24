Delran NJ Native Carli Lloyd Going for More Soccer Gold at 2021 Summer Olympics

When talking about sports, a hat trick happens when a player scores three times in one game — so, no, it has nothing to do with headgear or a sleight of hand. While the event can happen in a lot of sports (hockey, cricket, water polo, darts), the term is most commonly used in soccer. In fact, in the sport known as football in most parts of the world, there are even different kinds of hat tricks that can be performed. At the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, we'll most likely have several opportunities to see the feat achieved by the US women's soccer team. After all, this team already has several gold medals under their belt, so they're no strangers to scoring.