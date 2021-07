TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma was awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) in support of its MBDA Business Center, which has served growing minority-owned businesses in the local area and region since September 2016. Through June 30, 2026, the City will receive $400,000 annually in federal funds over a five-year period, as long as satisfactory performance is met and congressional appropriations are made.