Turn Your Photos Into Album Covers When You Try This New Instagram Story Trend

If you thought you'd seen the best photo-editing hacks around, Instagrammers are here to say, "No, no you didn't." The newest and coolest photo-editing hack has hit Instagram Stories, and it lets you live out your rock-star dreams . . . well, sort of. People have figured out how to make their regular camera-roll photos look like album covers, and the results are so fun, nostalgic, and creative! TikToker @jessicaskribaa showed her followers how to do it, and her video has inspired countless others to give it a try for themselves. If you want your IGS to top the charts, simply follow these easy steps. Encore, please!