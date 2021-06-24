Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Turn Your Photos Into Album Covers When You Try This New Instagram Story Trend

By Lauren Harano
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought you'd seen the best photo-editing hacks around, Instagrammers are here to say, "No, no you didn't." The newest and coolest photo-editing hack has hit Instagram Stories, and it lets you live out your rock-star dreams . . . well, sort of. People have figured out how to make their regular camera-roll photos look like album covers, and the results are so fun, nostalgic, and creative! TikToker @jessicaskribaa showed her followers how to do it, and her video has inspired countless others to give it a try for themselves. If you want your IGS to top the charts, simply follow these easy steps. Encore, please!

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Cover#Black Box#Camera#Instagrammers#Instagram Stories#Tiktoker Jessicaskribaa#Igs#Instagram Story#Popsugar Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetNeowin

Instagram is letting you share links in Stories through a sticker

Instagram currently limits the ability to share links in Stories to those who have a verified account and have at least 10,000 followers. This type of users can post links to their Stories in the form of a swipe-up design, but Instagram is apparently experimenting with a new feature designed to let you share links in a different manner.
InternetDIY Photography

You may soon see some Instagram Stories only if you pay

Would you ever pay to access certain content on Instagram? Well, soon you might. According to recent discoveries Alessandro Paluzzi made, Instagram is testing a “fan club” feature that will only give you access to some Stories if you pay to see them. Alessandro tweeted his findings, writing that Instagram...
Behind Viral VideosDemocrat-Herald

Have you tried the TikTok projector window trend?

If you live in a basement apartment, or just have windows that have a less than desirable view, you need to try out this creative use for your projector. 1. You can go from country to city in seconds. Change up your view by trying out the projector window hack...
Internettechweez.com

Exclusive Instagram Stories Are Coming – You’ll Have to Pay to Watch

Instagram is bringing a paywall feature for Stories. This new feature comes at a time when social media platforms are launching features with a focus on creatives and how to monetize their content on these social media networks. The exclusive feature is meant for accounts to paywall their content on...
Rock MusicNME

Slipknot’s Clown reveals story behind goat on ‘Iowa’ album cover

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken about the goat featured on the cover of the band’s 2001 album ‘Iowa‘. The drummer said in a new interview that the goat is linked to a hidden track on the metal legends’ first album, 1999’s ‘Slipknot’. “That goat’s name is Eeyore,” Clown...
Cell Phonescalifornia.com

California-Made Photo Editor Apps To Use For Your Instagram Feed

Nowadays, it’s all about who has the coolest Instagram feed. Are you going for an orange-blue aesthetic or neutral-chic vibes? Whichever your theme, the opportunities to make your feed really pop are endless—this is where photo editor apps come in. Armed with advanced editing tools so powerful they make your head spin, these apps are a must-have for any pro, photography enthusiast, or budding influencer. Think beyond the built-in filters on IG and make your color palette as unique as possible with these editing apps.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Shares Creative Photo Tricks You Can Try at Home

Having shared numerous videos of creative photography tips and tricks, a photographer proves that you don’t always need to invest in expensive equipment to create eye-catching content. Based in Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, Oliver Howells is a photographer first and foremost, but also a popular content creator both on...
talkandroid.com

Instagram is no longer the photo-sharing app you fell in love with – and that’s not ok

Remember when you’d scroll through Instagram to check out those pictures of that amazing cat (all cats are amazing, btw), to see what Kim was wearing at some glitzy event, or perhaps just to see where your globe-trotting friend had traveled to this week? That’s an experience that is firmly in the rearview mirror because the head of Instagram is intent on turning it into the next TikTok, which is a shame because it had a niche all of its own and didn’t need to clone some other app.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Share Photos From Their Honeymoon! Newly Married Celeb Couple!

This is the half when Ariana Grande breaks free from her common life to have fun in her current marriage. The 28-year-old “Break Free” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to share pictures from her honeymoon in Amsterdam with her husband Dalton Gomez following their shock May nuptials. She captioned the submit with snail and waffle emojis, each of that is gadgets related to the capital of the Netherlands.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Pop Smoke’s New Album Title ‘FAITH’ & Cover Art Revealed

UPDATE: It looks like the cover art for the album was also revealed. You can check it out below. Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was one of the best Hip-Hop albums of last year and it only made our hearts hurt more for what Pop Smoke could have been. Late last month, it was revealed that we’d get another posthumous effort from Pop. You can watch the trailer for it here.
thatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Teases: “Something’s Coming”

Camila Cabello is cooking up a surprise for fans. The chart-topping songstress and budding actress took to social media to tease the imminent arrival of something new. Via Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old shared a clip of herself being dolled up with the caption: “Something’s Coming!”. The news comes ahead of...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Classic Album Covers You May Remember

If you're like many people I know, we keep holding on to the vinyl we have, thinking that there is always a chance that the vinyl in the closet could be worth some money someday. As a DJ I started on records so I have plenty, the only problem is, a lot of it is not in very good shape so it most likely won't be worth much. Now that some DJs are starting to use vinyl again, there could be some nice ones available for trade or maybe even to purchase. I went digging in the crates, literally, to find some of my favorites and also to give a little history on them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy