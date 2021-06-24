American Express And The U.S. Black Chambers Relaunch "ByBlack" Black-Owned Business Directory
American Express and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. have partnered to expand digital platform that will help businesses boost visibility and economic growth. Lately, the world’s spotlight has been on Black businesses and how they can be supported. We all want to be able to #BuyBlack, but it can be a bit difficult finding those Black-owned brands. Now, two major names are joining forces to fix that.www.essence.com
