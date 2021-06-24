Cancel
Zoom releases long-awaited native app for Windows on ARM

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 10 on ARM devices can already run many existing x86-based applications, albeit with a heavy performance penalty. That’s part of the reason ARM-based Windows laptops haven’t been a wild success, but the library of ARM-native software is slowly becoming better. Adobe Photoshop and World of Warcraft were recently ported to ARM Windows, and now another major application is ready for the post-x86 future: Zoom.

