Hy-Vee Inc. will again partner with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper for the second year of its End Summer Hunger campaign. This year, Chobani has also joined the campaign that helps to provide meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase made at a Hy-Vee grocery store, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Chobani, and Hy-Vee will help provide one meal* to families in need this summer.