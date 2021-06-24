Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Scott announces app challenge

By Staff Reports
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­– Today, U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Georgia, announced the start of the Eighth District’s 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

This competition is an annual, nationwide event intended to engage students’ creativity and encourage their participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, according to a press release from Scott’s office. The Congressional App Challenge allows students to compete with peers throughout their own congressional district by creating and exhibiting an original software application, or “app,” for web, PC, tablet, mobile, or other platform of their choice.

“The demand for STEM skills continues to grow, which is why my office is very proud to host this annual event to give our teachers an opportunity to teach these highly sought-after skills and our students the chance to learn more about coding and design,” Scott said. “We’ve had several great submissions over the last few years, and I look forward to seeing what our talented Middle and South Georgia students create and submit this year.”

All current middle and high school students (6-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to participate. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, as long as two of the teammates are eligible to participate in the district.

All entries across Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District will be judged by a panel of industry leaders with the winning app being featured on the U.S. House of Representative’s website (www.house.gov) and displayed in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside winners from other participating congressional districts across the country. The winner(s) will also be invited to Capitol Hill for the annual #HouseOfCode event to present their apps for Members of Congress and connect with other coders from around the country, COVID-19 regulations allowing.

Key dates and deadlines can be found below:

  • • Registration is now open: https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration/
  • • November 1st: Deadline for students to submit their app.
  • • November: Judging Period
  • • December: Winner(s) Announced

Additional details can be found on Scott’s website at https://austinscott.house.gov/help-center/congressional-app-challenge or by contacting Scott’s Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776.

