Lake City, MN

Patricia "Trish" Juers

 19 days ago

Patricia (Trish) Marie Lee Juers, died on Monday, June 21st, 2021, following an 18-month battle with Colon Cancer. Trish was born on February 11, 1976, in Lake City, Mn. She attended Lake City Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1994. Trish attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and graduated in 1999, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism and a minor in Earth Science. She was employed by Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. KSTP TV 5 since June 1999 where she worked in Video Production and was the Floor Director for the morning news team.

