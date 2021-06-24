NYC Passenger Seriously Injured When Police Pursuit Ends In Route 21 Crash

Kashaun Hutson Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

A passenger was seriously injured and the driver jailed when an overnight Clifton police chase Thursday ended in a rollover crash in Nutley.

Officers Mohammed Rayyan and William Gibson were assigned to a DUI Enforcement Detail on Route 21 when they stopped a 2017 Audi A7 for traffic violations on Lexington Avenue shortly after midnight, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The officers had just gotten out of their car when the driver hit the gas and sped off, Bracken said.

As they chased the luxury sedan southbound on Route 21 into Nutley, the driver cut the lights, the lieutenant said.

He then turned off the highway but ended up hitting a curb on the Exit 8 ramp, rolling the Audi, Bracken said.

Backup Lt. Alan Fiorilla took the passenger, 25-year-old Chester Cherry of Brooklyn, into custody.

The driver, Kashaun Hutson, 24, also of Brooklyn, tried to run but was quickly caught in a nearby neighborhood, Bracken said.

Cherry remained at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with serious injuries on Thursday, the lieutenant said. He was charged with obstruction.

Hutson, meanwhile, remained at the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He’s charged with eluding, resisting arrest and obstruction.

