Snapchat Cameos have been a mainstay of the app ever since the Cameo feature launched in 2018. It allows you to basically photoshop your face into GIFs and memes, and to make sure you always have the right selfie, Cameo lets you swap out your photo whenever you want (and even take a two-person Cameo with someone else). If you’re not sure how to do it, here's how to change your Cameo selfie on Snapchat so you can always create the perfect meme.