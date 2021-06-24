Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

India Drops a Bombshell

By Sumit Ganguly
Foreign Policy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-June, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Indian cabinet had decided to abolish the Ordnance Factory Board, the national body that oversees the production of defense equipment ranging from ammunition to armored vehicles. The existing 41 factories, dispersed across India, will now be folded into seven units. Each new and consolidated entity will focus on a particular element of military production. The Vehicles group, for example, will be responsible for the development of tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and mine-protected vehicles. The Ammunition and Explosives group will produce ammunition and explosives, both for domestic needs as well as for export.

foreignpolicy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajnath Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#West Bengal#Indian#The East India Company#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
IndiaPosted by
WDBO

India's Modi drops 12 Cabinet ministers in massive reshuffle

NEW DELHI — (AP) — In a massive Cabinet revamp, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped 12 senior Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and inducted a younger team aimed at refurbishing his government’s image after widespread criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, whose response...
IndiaForeign Policy

India Is Scrambling to Get on the Taliban’s Good Side

India is worried. As the last U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan, there is palpable fear in New Delhi that the return of the Taliban to power might mean the return of Pakistan-funded jihadi groups that have a history of attacking India. The growing possibility that Indian troops might be called on to enter Afghanistan sparks the greatest fear of all.
EnvironmentHenry County Daily Herald

At least 65 killed by lightning strikes and thunderstorms in northern India

At least 65 people were killed by lightning strikes and thunderstorms in the north Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, authorities said. In the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, 23 died after lightning hit Amer Fort -- a popular tourist spot on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
Indiana Statemodernreaders.com

Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Drops By 24.4%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Police in India use water cannons to disperse crowd protesting water crisis

Delhi Police used water cannons on Monday to disperse a crowd of protesters with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after they tried to cut water access to the local water chief’s house as part of a protest over the city’s “poor” water supply. BJP members had sought to disconnect the water supply of Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain’s house, with the minister also heading the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which oversees the local water supply in India’s capital. Mr Jain is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, and has been a political rival...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Taro Aso’s Taiwan Slip Was Likely Deliberate

Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso is 80 years old, and in his 42 years in politics he’s often stumbled into trouble. But when he last week blurted out support for Japan coming to Taiwan’s aid in the case of a Chinese invasion, it may have been less of a gaffe than a deliberate signal—one with enough plausible deniability for the Japanese government to get away with it.
Energy IndustryForeign Policy

Firm Zero-Emission Power

A special report from FP Analytics, the independent research division of Foreign Policy Magazine. In the run-up to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in November, this Insider series explores the status of key technologies for deep decarbonization and trade and investment opportunities for materially reducing emissions and climate-related risks while strengthening energy security, economic resilience, and international alliances. Read Part I here.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kashmir man who has been dead for sixty years ‘receives both doses’ of Covid vaccine

A man in Kashmir recently discovered that his grandfather, who died six decades ago, received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.Mudasir Siddiq, 33, of India’s Srinagar city said he found the profile of his late grandfather, Ali Mohammad Bhat, on the CoWIN platform used by the Indian government for vaccine registrations for Covid-19 vaccination, according to The Wire. The CoWIN website showed him as having received both doses of vaccine.“I tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago so I registered to receive my first dose only recently. I also persuaded the rest of my family members to get their shots....
WorldForeign Policy

Kazakhstan’s Alternative Media Is Thriving—and in Danger

In Kazakhstan this week, the film director Oliver Stone presented his latest documentary, Qazaq: History of the Golden Man, an eight-hour hagiographic ode to the autocrat Nursultan Nazarbayev—a particularly grotesque move in a country where the government has been systemically stifling media ever since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jackie Chan Wants to Join President Xi Jinping’s Ruling Communist Party of China – Here’s Why

Hong Kong-based Hollywood star Jackie Chan, who in the past came under sharp criticism for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, has expressed interest to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). Chan, 67, expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium here on Thursday in which Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party on July 1. Jackie Chan Turns 67: Disha Patani Shares Throwback Pic With the ‘Living Legend’, Actress Extends Birthday Greetings to Kung Fu Yoga Co-Star.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy