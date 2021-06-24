Saint Jean-Baptiste Day on for June 26

ON THIS DAY IN 1925, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “SANTA BARBARA, CAL. (A.P.) — Three new earthquakes — one the most severe since the temblor which shattered the city yesterday — rocked Santa Barbara between midnight and daybreak. The total number of dead was reported as nine today. Workmen digging in the ruins for bodies were struck by falling bricks. Sailors from the U.S.S. Arkansas joined land forces early today in guarding buildings in sections where looting was reported during the night. The temblors during the early hours came at 1:22 a.m., 4:39 a.m. and 5:54 a.m. The most severe shake came at 4:39. A hot June sun rose today on a physically prostrate city by the blue Pacific that throbbed, nevertheless, through every pile of her earthquake debris with the indomitable spirit of reconstruction.”