Those who oppose fair pay as I describe it—as an activity with both market and structural blind spots in need of correction—often worry that changing the way pay works will limit business innovation, or that business leaders will no longer be able to reward their truly outstanding performers. I see this often in start-up environments and in all companies with ambitious managers, and before we learn to parse the differences in how most companies assess paying most people, I want to address the topic to show how exempting certain types of companies or superstar employees from the ways of fair pay creates more problems than it solves.