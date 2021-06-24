How Non-Fungible Tokens Will Become Part of Real Estate

Real estate appraisal refers to the process of developing an unbiased opinion for real property's market value, which plays a vital role in decision-making for various players in the marketplace (e.g., real estate agents, appraisers, lenders, and buyers). However, it is a nontrivial task for accurate real estate appraisal because of three major challenges: (1) The complicated influencing factors for property value; (2) The asynchronously spatiotemporal dependencies among real estate transactions; (3) The diversified correlations between residential communities. To this end, we propose a Multi-Task Hierarchical Graph Representation Learning (MugRep) framework for accurate real estate appraisal. Specifically, by acquiring and integrating multi-source urban data, we first construct a rich feature set to comprehensively profile the real estate from multiple perspectives (e.g., geographical distribution, human mobility distribution, and resident demographics distribution). Then, an evolving real estate transaction graph and a corresponding event graph convolution module are proposed to incorporate asynchronously spatiotemporal dependencies among real estate transactions. Moreover, to further incorporate valuable knowledge from the view of residential communities, we devise a hierarchical heterogeneous community graph convolution module to capture diversified correlations between residential communities. Finally, an urban district partitioned multi-task learning module is introduced to generate differently distributed value opinions for real estate. Extensive experiments on two real-world datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of MugRep and its components and features.
