How Non-Fungible Tokens Will Become Part of Real Estate

It's nutty out there. Here is how to stay sane while finding a home in this market. Kylie used to be my neighbor. She lived at the bottom of the hill with her husband in a 2,200-square-foot house that sits in the shade of two massive old live oaks. Kylie is in her late 20s, though I’ve gotten bad at guessing people’s ages as I’ve grown older. Just the other day, I handed my car keys to a 10-year-old outside a restaurant, thinking he was the valet. Anyway, Kylie’s morning run frequently ended when my dog walk began. We got to know each other in five-minute intervals over the course of a few years. I liked Kylie. She smiled easily and was always down for some neighborhood gossip. She baked cookies.