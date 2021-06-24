Cancel
How Non-Fungible Tokens Will Become Part of Real Estate

By Commentary by Allen Alishahi
Cover picture for the articleThe latest buzz in the world of technology is something called “non-fungible tokens” or NFTs. Even though the current trend has NFTs operating within the parameters of selling digital artwork, it won’t be long before the technology enters the real estate industry and alters the way we carry out parts of a real estate transaction. There has already been an initial foray into real estate with a San Francisco landlord putting a 75-year lease up for auction on an NFT site, but this is just the beginning when it comes to how non-fungibles will integrate with our industry.

