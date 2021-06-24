Kentucky child care providers awarded $763 million in federal funds

In-Home Care Providers to Receive Retroactive Pay for Services Provided from January 1 – March 31, 2021. Springfield, IL – Amidst the worst pandemic in a century, the Pritzker administration today announced increased rates of pay for eligible in-home care providers. Made possible by funding from Governor Pritzker’s FY 21 and 22 budgets, this $54 million investment will strengthen the social safety net in the state. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) and Department of Human Services (DHS) will issue a bonus payment for services rendered by eligible providers between January 1 and March 31, 2021, to make up for the rate increase that was frozen until April 1st. Providers will receive an additional rate increase on January 1, 2022, paving the way for employees to receive a minimum wage of $15 an hour.
