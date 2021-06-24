Kentucky child care providers awarded $763 million in federal funds

Virginia families with young children will continue to have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. House Bill 2206 established a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for child care while looking for employment. At the time, the income eligibility criteria was temporarily increased through July 31, 2021. Yesterday, Governor Ralph Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education to use existing federal funding to continue covering co-payments for families through December 31, 2021. The expanded Child Care Subsidy Program makes financial assistance for child care available to families who have at least one child under the age of five who is not yet in kindergarten. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. This expansion nearly doubles the previous income threshold in many regions of the Commonwealth and is the highest eligibility level in Virginia’s history. Families approved for the subsidy will remain eligible to receive benefits for 12 months or until their income exceeds 85% of the state median income. For more information about child care assistance in Virginia or to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program, visit ChildCareVA.com. Families can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.