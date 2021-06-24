Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky child care providers awarded $763 million in federal funds

ocmonitor.com
 19 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that Kentucky has been awarded more than $763 million in federal funds to provide relief for child care providers in the commonwealth that have been financially impacted by the global pandemic, in turn helping families with young children. The Governor said the...

ocmonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding#Deserts#Chfs#Dcbs#Dcc#Child Care Aware#Ccap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Stateshoredailynews.com

$305.4 million in Cares Act funding distributed to Virginia towns

The Commonwealth of Virginia has distributed approximately $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns. These payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government, with the same amount to be provided in June 2022. These funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion that Governor Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning August 2.
Durango Herald

New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state

SANTA FE – New Mexico is directing the nation’s biggest chunk of federal coronavirus relief money to helping middle-class families pay for child care, a vast expansion aimed at getting parents back to work in one of the poorest states in America. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the...
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Bill to Appropriate $100 Million to Revitalize Child Care Industry Now Law

The child-care industry was among the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many programs forced to temporarily close and then reopen with decreased enrollment and higher operating costs. To help struggling providers remain in business, the Governor signed a bill Thursday appropriating $100 million in funds in support of the child care industry.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS Chicago

Relief Coming For Illinois Parents Seeking Child Care And Providers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois parents will be getting much-needed relief as they try to get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state is expanding financial assistance for families seeking child care. Under expanded assistance program, 80 percent of families will pay less for child care.
Iowa StateBloomfield Democrat

Iowa announces additional support for child care providers

Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced additional support for child care providers across the state of Iowa including increased Child Care Assistance (CCA) rates, stipends to accelerate COVID recovery efforts, and enhancements to programs promoting educational opportunities for child care providers. This additional assistance will be critical for child care providers as the Governor’s Child Care Task Force continues to review and develop policy recommendations in advance of the 2022 legislative session.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Innovative Kentucky Businesses Awarded $900,000 in Match Funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 1, 2021) – Nine high-tech Kentucky companies will receive a total of $900,000 in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs and technology development in the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced today. The grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and...
Decatur, ILthelansingjournal.com

IL expands financial assistance for families seeking child care and providers

DECATUR, Ill. (June 30, 2021) – Governor JB Pritzker recently announced a significant expansion of financial assistance for both families and providers that allow children to return to quality, affordable child care programs. Eighty percent of families are expected to pay less for child care under this latest round of changes, to be administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).
Michigan Statespotonnewjersey.com

Michigan child care providers struggle as lawmakers recess

A student listens to instructions for a painting activity during a preschool class at Little Scholars child care center in Detroit on April 1, 2021. | Emily Elconin for Chalkbeat Michigan's K-12 schools and free pre-K program for 4-year-olds got historic funding boosts in a budget... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Politicshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Deadline Extended for Expanded Child Care Subsidy Program Federal funding to continue covering co-payments ﻿ for families through December 31

Virginia families with young children will continue to have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. House Bill 2206 established a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for child care while looking for employment. At the time, the income eligibility criteria was temporarily increased through July 31, 2021. Yesterday, Governor Ralph Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education to use existing federal funding to continue covering co-payments for families through December 31, 2021. The expanded Child Care Subsidy Program makes financial assistance for child care available to families who have at least one child under the age of five who is not yet in kindergarten. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. This expansion nearly doubles the previous income threshold in many regions of the Commonwealth and is the highest eligibility level in Virginia’s history. Families approved for the subsidy will remain eligible to receive benefits for 12 months or until their income exceeds 85% of the state median income. For more information about child care assistance in Virginia or to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program, visit ChildCareVA.com. Families can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Politicssanatogapost.com

State Budget Signing Disappoints Child-Care Providers

HARRISBURG PA – Although the state budget signed last week by Gov. Tom Wolf included an historic $416 million increase in public-education funding, child-care providers say the budget missed the mark in their field. Child-care line items got no state-budget increases despite being devastated by the pandemic, according to Jen DeBell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children.
EducationDaily Gate City

State Treasurer partners with child care providers for giveaway

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald encourages Iowans in the Southeast region of the state to start saving for their children’s future education expenses. “I’ve teamed up with child care providers to launch the 2021 College Savings Iowa Child Care Giveaway this July,” Fitzgerald said. “Families in Southeast Iowa can register to receive one of five $529 College Savings Iowa account contributions and their child care provider will be entered to receive a $200 gift card for education tools and resources.”
Montana Statevalleyjournal.net

State allocates $31 million for child care for Montana families

More help is on the way for Montana families trying to strike a balance between work and taking care of their children, but concerns remain about whether more one-time funding will bring about long-lasting change. Governor Greg Gianforte announced June 29 that $31 million in funding from the American Rescue...
Springfield, ILwhporadio.com

Pritzker Administration Announces $54 Million Investment for In-Home Care Providers

In-Home Care Providers to Receive Retroactive Pay for Services Provided from January 1 – March 31, 2021. Springfield, IL – Amidst the worst pandemic in a century, the Pritzker administration today announced increased rates of pay for eligible in-home care providers. Made possible by funding from Governor Pritzker’s FY 21 and 22 budgets, this $54 million investment will strengthen the social safety net in the state. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) and Department of Human Services (DHS) will issue a bonus payment for services rendered by eligible providers between January 1 and March 31, 2021, to make up for the rate increase that was frozen until April 1st. Providers will receive an additional rate increase on January 1, 2022, paving the way for employees to receive a minimum wage of $15 an hour.
Politicsdakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota offers funding to help child care providers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services is making funding available to support child care programs thanks to new federal emergency relief money. DSS officials said Thursday the state received $25 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to support...
Falls Church News-Press

Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy Program Extended

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia families with young children will have improved access to quality, affordable child care through an extension of the expanded Child Care Subsidy Program. Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, which established a new short-term...
communityvoiceks.com

Kansas Expanding Child Care Assistance Program to Much Broader Group

TOPEKA — Low- to moderate-income Kansans will have wider access to child care assistance tied to federal aid authorized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said. The Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program implemented last year to assist essential workers with the cost of caring for children is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy