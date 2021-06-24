Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Microsoft closes above $2 trillion market cap for the first time

By Jordan Novet, @jordannovet
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Microsoft stock during Satya Nadella's tenure are up 600%. The company has popularized its Azure cloud and Teams communication app, as well as acquired assets such as LinkedIn and Minecraft. Microsoft is now worth more than $2 trillion. The software maker first hit that level just after 3...

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Steve Ballmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Microsoft Excel#Microsoft Teams#Cloud Computing#Linkedin#Minecraft#Red Hat#Salesforce#Republican#Nuance#Aquantive#Nokia#Alphabet#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Google
Related
Cary, NCwraltechwire.com

If Goodnight sells SAS, here’s the company he should sell to …

CARY – Jim Goodnight and John Sall have become billionaires and have built an enduring legacy for success at SAS. That’s why I don’t believe Broadcom is the best company to acquire the global software firm. Someday the aging Goodnight (majority stockholder, 78) and Sall (73) will bow to the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$46.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $46.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Capital One, Disney, Cheesecake Factory, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Virgin Galactic — Shares of Virgin Galactic were down 17% in midday trading after the space company filed to sell up to $500 million in common stock. The swoon came despite a successful test flight over the weekend with founder Sir Richard Branson. The stock, which trades under ticker SPCE, was halted for volatility earlier in the session.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

Salesforce trades at a fraction of Microsoft's market cap. Salesforce is growing faster than the Redmond tech titan. Could the CRM leader match Microsoft's value within the next decade?. When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Today, it's worth...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Roblox Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Only a handful of tech companies have ever become $1 trillion companies. Apple and Amazon crossed that milestone in 2018, Microsoft followed suit in 2019, and Facebook joined the club earlier this year. Many other tech stocks could join that elite group within the next decade -- and investors who...
Stocksinvesting.com

Microsoft vs. NVIDIA: Which Mega-Cap Stock is a Better Buy?

Although technology-industry stocks experienced a sell-off earlier this year, with investors rotating out of the sector to capitalize on the economic recovery by betting on cyclical stocks, strong quarterly financials, the continued need for advanced technology from almost all industries, and the resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries are reviving investor interest in the tech industry. Against a backdrop of continuing product launches and collaborations, both Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) are expected to benefit handsomely. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two well-established players in the technology space. With a $2.08 trillion market capitalization, MSFT develops, supports, licenses and sells a range of software products, services and solutions worldwide. It also designs, manufactures, and sells devices that include PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices and related accessories. NVDA designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software that are used in the gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It has a market capitalization of $495.98 billion.
StocksValueWalk

A Trillion-Dollar Year For The Tech M&A Market

Since tech acquirers discovered last summer that they could still do deals during a pandemic, they have spent at a historic rate – ever-larger acquisitions at ever-higher valuations by pretty much every type of buyer. The trillion-dollar shopping spree over the past 12 months has been a run for the ages, and shows no sign of slowing. A little bit of historical data indicates the unprecedented heights of the recent rebound.
MarketsValueWalk

Record First Half: Worldwide Deal-Making Reaches US$2.8 Trillion

“As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic we are observing a new era of deal-making, which is setting records across industries, regions and deal structures. Over the course of 40 years of tracking mergers & acquisitions, we’ve never seen deal-making at this pace, by value and volume. What’s most interesting is that each of the hallmarks of previous M&A cycles are present today and are evolving, with record levels of tech M&A this year, an all-time record for private equity buyers and a new, closely watched phenomenon that’s helping push volumes ahead, SPACs. As fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies become clearer over the course of the second half of the year, deal-making will have to adapt, but conditions seem favorable for the current momentum to continue,” comments, Matt Toole, Director, Deals Intelligence, Refinitiv.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Excel on the web: Microsoft closes the gap on the desktop version

If you haven't tried Excel on the web in a while, you might be surprised by how many of your demanding spreadsheets will now run on any device with a browser. Pivot tables, the Office script recorder, extremely large worksheets -- you used to need the Windows version of Excel to cope with spreadsheet files that took advantage of Excel's most powerful features. Increasingly, you can work on them in your browser -- and there are few, if any, desktop features that aren't on the table to bring to the web version of Excel.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P rises for fifth straight day to close out first half

* Energy leads S&P sector gains, real estate weakest group. June 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P RISES FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT DAY TO CLOSE OUT FIRST HALF. (1605 EDT/2005...
MarketsStreet.Com

Trading Facebook as Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion - Now What?

Shares of Facebook (FB) - Get Report were slipping on Tuesday, falling 1.5% in midday trading. Still, that’s not the talk among traders. Instead, it’s the 4.2% rally Facebook enjoyed on Monday, which sent the stock to a $1 trillion market cap. The company joins some of its other FAANG...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Facebook Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap After Antitrust Claims are Dismissed

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia says the Federal Trade Commission "failed to plead enough facts to plausibly establish ... that Facebook (FB) has monopoly power in the market for Personal Social Networking (PSN) Services," according to CNN. The FTC accused Facebook of...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Knowledge Management Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $1.1 Trillion By 2026 - KM Professional Services Remain In Demand In Pandemic Times

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knowledge Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Knowledge Management Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$381.5 Billion in the year 2020,...
InternetApple Insider

Facebook joins $1 trillion market cap club following dismissal of FTC suit

Shares of the social network finished up 4% at $355.64 at the close of trading, giving the company a market cap of just over $1 trillion. Hours before trading was halted, a federal court granted Facebook's request to dismiss a U.S. Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit. According to the judge, the FTC's complaint, which alleged Facebook maintains monopoly power over the social networking sector through illegal means, was "legally insufficient."
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Facebook valuation soars above $1 trillion for first time as judge rejects antitrust lawsuit

Facebook has become one of only five companies in the world to be valued at over $1 trillion, after a US district judge dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant.The company’s stocks jumped 4.2 per cent to $355.64 on Monday and continued to rise in after-hours trading, pushing its market value to an all-time high that sees it join Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon in receiving a valuation above $1 trillion.Facebook and several tech giants have come under increasing scrutiny from regulators for allegedly turning their businesses into monopolies, and on Monday a case brought by the Federal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy