Here's How The New Thrustmaster T-GT II Wheel Compares To Fanatec's Direct Drive On Paper

It's a disgustingly hot day in Florida, but the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series isn't breaking a sweat. This thing looks like it's come straight out of hell, all snarly and bulgy, ready to beat me up and take my lunch money. So you'll forgive my brief moment of intimidation while approaching the Magmabeam orange coupe, the phrases "most powerful AMG V8 ever" and "there are only two of these in the country right now" echoing in my head. Black Series or not, the AMG GT is a total brute. And with 720 horsepower and some absolutely insane aero, this one's... well, it's a doozy.