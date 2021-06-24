Cancel
Here's How The New Thrustmaster T-GT II Wheel Compares To Fanatec's Direct Drive On Paper

By Adam Ismail
Jalopnik
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Thrustmaster announced its new T-GT II sim racing wheel. Once again Gran Turismo-branded (it’s the official wheel of the game’s FIA championship series), the T-GT II replaces the first model that launched alongside GT Sport about five years ago. It’s priced just like the outgoing one, at $800 (£700/€750). The T-GT II is available in Europe now, and customers in the U.K. and North America can buy it in the fall.

