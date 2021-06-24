Cancel
Samuel L. Jackson will get an Oscar this year. Here’s who the academy is honoring

By GLENN WHIPP
Miami Herald
 18 days ago

The motion picture academy will present honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover at its 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022. The ceremony will mark a resumption of the Governors Awards, which were canceled in 2020...

www.miamiherald.com

