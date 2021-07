On Sunday night, the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft kicked off and our Detroit Tigers owned the No. 3 and No. 32 overall picks on opening night. When the Tigers were on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick, just about everybody thought they would select SS Marcelo Mayer but GM Al Avila shocked us all by selecting high school pitcher Jackson Jobe, who was the No. 3 ranked pitching prospect by MLB.com. Following the pick, #FireAvila was trending on Twitter within minutes.