Jacksonville, FL

Nate Monroe: 5,000-ton coal ash spill off Jacksonville coast exposed weaknesses in state, federal response

Florida Times-Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOARD THE F/V MONEY SHOT, ONE MILE OFF THE JACKSONVILLE COAST —  Somewhere, 26 feet below us, are the granular remnants of a massive coal-ash spill eerily close to the shoreline along Hanna Park, one of the top surfing spots in Northeast Florida and a crown jewel of the city's massive system of parks. The only visible sign something went terribly wrong on this sporty stretch of sea is the presence of an odd buoy — too large to be a crab trap, too small to be a channel marker.

