Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: How it affects patients

Newswise — People with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) who are successfully treated for trauma likely need additional interventions addressing persistent drinking patterns, according to a new study. The study provides the first laboratory evidence of an indirect mechanism by which trauma can drive alcohol cravings even after successful PTSD treatment, and may generate a new framework for treating PTSD and AUD together. The two conditions frequently co-occur, in part because PTSD motivates drinking as a means of coping. People with PTSD and AUD experience higher alcohol cravings compared to those with AUD alone, and are more likely to drop out of treatment and resume risky drinking. Successful treatment for PTSD does not in itself lead to improved AUD outcomes. This may be because PTSD amplifies negative emotions (affect), and in people who use alcohol to cope, these feelings become conditioned triggers for drinking. This creates a cycle of negative reinforcement drinking that can operate independently of trauma symptoms. The study in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research is the first controlled investigation of negative affect in PTSD–AUD. Researchers aimed to determine how PTSD symptoms, coping motives for drinking, and negative feelings influenced alcohol cravings among young adults with trauma histories.