In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo yesterday officially announced a new Nintendo Switch model with a shiny 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and a wider adjustable stand is set to release later this year on October 8th. Beyond those details, however, the technical specifications fell below the "Nintendo Switch Pro" reports and rumors from various outlets and did not include several upgrades like, for example, the ability to support 4K while docked. And now, it turns out, Nintendo has confirmed that the Joy-Con controllers included with the new model are also exactly the same as the base model Nintendo Switch.