It’s Always Sonny in Guangdong: A Former Hog Shines in The People’s Republic

The Team USA Select Team exists for several purposes. It gives the senior team a group of players to practice against in preparation for the Olympics. It serves as a feeder system into the senior program, with seven of the 12 players on the roster who are going to Tokyo having played for the Select Team at some point in the past. In a pinch, though, it can also serve as a ready-made replacement pool. With Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton still playing in the NBA Finals along with several other players unavailable, that is exactly what it is doing now.