Sam Elliott was a busy man back in 2015. He starred in two films and played the main antagonist in a season of the hit show Justified. However, before that, he had a long and storied career. In fact, he had already been in nearly a hundred films and television shows by that time. There are some iconic titles among his filmography. For instance, Elliott is known for movies like Roadhouse, The Big Lebowski, and Tombstone. So, some might have been surprised to see him on a television show.