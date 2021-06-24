Cancel
NFL

Alternate helmets coming back in 2022, could the Arizona Cardinals ever bring back an oldie but goodie?

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals haven’t had a uniform update in some time, something that has been discussed quite a bit. https://cardswire.usatoday.com/2021/04/20/arizona-cardinals-uniforms-power-rankings-last-place/. https://raisingzona.com/2021/06/03/rumor-new-arizona-cardinals-uniforms/. Yet, it seems unlikely that will happen in 2021. However, they could be looking at bringing some uniform concepts back in 2022. The NFL officially made the decision to...

