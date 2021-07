The Waltons took audiences back to a simpler time. The show took place during the Great Depression and WWII in the Appalachian region of the United States. It followed a close-knit, hard-working family. The family values and simpler times were a hit with viewers in the 70s. So, it quickly became one of the biggest shows on television. Today, we can watch the show in syndication and it looks like it would be a great time to work on that set and act with that cast. However, Judy Norton once said that things got difficult on the set.