Justin Timberlake shares his support for Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears publicly spoke out against her “abusive” 13-year long conservatorship for the first time in a court hearing yesterday. Among the many allegations against her legal team and her father Jamie Spears, one of the more shocking revelation was that Spears is forced to continue to using her IUD birth control. She is unable to take herself to the doctor for its removal. The singer also pleaded for more control over which therapist she continues to see and for a say in the medication she’s required to take.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Nsync#Instagram
