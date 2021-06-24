HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Urges Safety During Fireworks Season
Though fireworks can be exciting, festive and fun, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital wants to remind community members that fireworks can also be very dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holiday. An estimated 57% of injuries are burns.www.effinghamradio.com
Comments / 0