Macon County, IL

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Urges Safety During Fireworks Season

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough fireworks can be exciting, festive and fun, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital wants to remind community members that fireworks can also be very dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the Fourth of July holiday. An estimated 57% of injuries are burns.

