Somerset County, NJ

Unique Antique And Estate Sale Set For Venus Jewelers

Cover picture for the articleVenus Jewelers in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue is hosting an Antique and Estate Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26. This unique one-day only show allows jewelry aficionados an opportunity to learn about the most popular eras of jewelry making throughout history. A $3 million collection of jewelry from the most popular eras from the 1800s to modern day will be on display for viewers to enjoy with prices starting at $500.

