Unique Antique And Estate Sale Set For Venus Jewelers

Venus Jewelers in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue is hosting an Antique and Estate Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26. This unique one-day only show allows jewelry aficionados an opportunity to learn about the most popular eras of jewelry making throughout history. A $3 million collection of jewelry from the most popular eras from the 1800s to modern day will be on display for viewers to enjoy with prices starting at $500.