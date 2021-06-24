Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Governor Kelly proclaims Kansas Dairy Month in visit to Hildebrand Farms Dairy

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Laura Kelly proclaimed June as Kansas Dairy Month Thursday with a stop at Hildebrand Farms Dairy. During her visit, which also included Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, Kelly pledged support for dairy farmers, who produce over 4 billion pounds of milk each year, generating over $668 million to the Kansas economy. Last year, the Kansas dairy industry increased milk production by more than 5 percent.

