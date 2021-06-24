Governor Kelly proclaims Kansas Dairy Month in visit to Hildebrand Farms Dairy
Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed June as Kansas Dairy Month Thursday with a stop at Hildebrand Farms Dairy. During her visit, which also included Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, Kelly pledged support for dairy farmers, who produce over 4 billion pounds of milk each year, generating over $668 million to the Kansas economy. Last year, the Kansas dairy industry increased milk production by more than 5 percent.1350kman.com
